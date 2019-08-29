JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- The City of Jeffersonville is celebrating $1.5 million they did not have to spend on the 10th Street Revitalization Project.

Construction to replace and widen the road, among other improvements, concluded in June and on Thursday the city announced that the project came in under budget.

It cost nearly $14 million to complete the project with more than $7 million coming from state and federal funding, according to the city. Mayor Mike Moore said completing the project was a top priority of his administration.

“We’ve invested in improving the City’s major commercial corridor while spending less than what we expected,” said Moore. “This is an example of fiscal responsibility that further demonstrates the City’s strong financial position as one of the strongest in Indiana.”

The 10th Street Revitalization Project is part of a $54 million road improvement plan over a seven-year period. Jeffersonville said this investment will draw more development to their commercial corridor.

"Along with those new road improvements comes new growth with business, with jobs, with families," Mayor Mike Moore said. "We want people to be able to get around easier."

In a video posted to the city’s YouTube channel, Moore talked about “construction fatigue” and announced that after this year’s road paving season is over, the city will take a break.

"Let’s take 2020 and show it off," Moore said.

