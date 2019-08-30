JEFFERSONVILLE, IN -- Jeffersonville revealed a new art instillation in the NoCo Arts & Cultural District on Thursday.

Artist in residence Brian Somerville is the creative mind behind the fable-inspired sculpture. He’s been in residence in Jeffersonville since early July.

The city said, “since his arrival, we have learned so much about his process through an artist lecture, children's fable inspired workshops, demonstrations and a community making session!”

A grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, Hanover College and the National Endowment for the Arts made the project possible, according to the city.

The city revealed the sculpture, located at 723 Spring Street, and held a dedication that was open to the public Thursday afternoon.

