Jeffersonville Police investigating two separate child deaths

"It saddens us as an agency to report this information, particularly during the week leading into Father’s Day."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police (JPD) officers are investigating two separate child deaths that happened on Friday.

Det. Lt. Samuel Moss said officers were sent to a residence around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ramsey Way. There, officers found a 6-year-old girl who police believe somehow died overnight.

Her identity has not been released, and Moss said they are waiting on autopsy results.

As for the second investigation, Moss said officers were called to a Motel 6 on Hospitality Way around 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities found a young girl was the victim of a hit-and-run, and first responders immediately transported her to Norton Children's Hospital with a police escort, according to Moss. She later died at the hospital.

Moss added investigators are working with that child's family and have identified a vehicle of interest. Details about the vehicle were not made public.

"Days like today are emotionally taxing for our community and for the first responders who are involved. It saddens us as an agency to report this information, particularly during the week leading into Father’s Day. Our agency grieves with the community and those families who were affected," Moss said.

Anyone with information can call the detective's division at 812-285-6535 or use their anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

