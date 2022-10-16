Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville

Officials said nobody was injured and no property was found damaged upon arrival at the scene.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre.

Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre.

Officials said nobody was injured and no property was found damaged upon arrival at the scene.

They said they detained two juvenile suspects, as described by witnesses, alleged to be involved in the shooting.

Police said they also located a vehicle nearby in the 3100 block of East Tenth Street that was described by witnesses as supposedly involved in the incident as well.

JPD, along with assistance from off-duty Clarksville officers, conducted a traffic stop related to the involvement of the vehicle. The individuals in the vehicle were also minors and were victims of the shooting.

The area of the movie theatre was secured by responding officers. Police said patrons left the theatre property in a 'safe and orderly fashion.'

They said it was the last showing of a movie, and all others had ended, so not many people remained on the property at the time.

Officers said 2 juveniles were arrested and transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

At this time, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information related to the incident should contact Detective Corporal Joshua Schiller at 812-283-6633 Ext 5141, or email jschiller@jeffersonvillepdin.gov.

