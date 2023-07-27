Jeffersonville Police respond to two separate incidents in same area

Jeffersonville Police arrested two people in connection to the different incidents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police responded to two separate incidents near each other Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. officers were sent to the 800 block of East Maple Street to check on someone.

Authorities said they immediately found Henry Hutchinson, a wanted person who had barricaded himself in a home.

He surrendered about three hours later police said. Hutchinson has outstanding warrants in Kentucky for assault, resisting arrest, drug possession, and fleeing and evading police.

About 10 minutes before his surrender though, officers responded to a fire that broke out in the 900 block of East Maple Street, near the original incident.

The fire was quickly put out, but an investigation revealed the fire was likely set intentionally.

Authorities later arrested Aaron Breeding for reportedly setting the fire. He is now charged with arson and invasion of privacy.

Police said the two were unrelated to each other.

Anyone with information about either one or both of the incidents is encouraged to call (812) 285-6535 or use their anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

