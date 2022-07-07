Jeffersonville Police arrest, charge man after 2-month-long investigation

JPD says they charged the suspect, 45-year-old Joseph Flamion, after they conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of Blue Sky Loop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police (JPD) have arrested and charged an Indiana man after a two-month-long investigation.

JPD says they arrested and charged the suspect, 45-year-old Joseph Flamion, after they conducted a search warrant at a home in the 3100 block of Blue Sky Loop on Tuesday.

Flamion has been charged with child molest, possession of child porn and voyeurism.

Police say the investigators have spoken with the victims, but the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at 812-285-6535.

