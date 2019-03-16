JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department was injured after a vehicle struck him in Southern Indiana.

According to police, the officer was conducting an investigation of a suspicious vehicle at Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Road when a passer-by struck him. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Louisville.

Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said the officer is now recovering at home following the incident. The officer's name and injuries have not been released.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.