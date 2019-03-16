JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department was injured after a vehicle struck him in Southern Indiana.

According to police, the officer was conducting an investigation of a suspicious vehicle at Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Rd. when a passer-by struck him. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Louisville.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.