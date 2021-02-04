Mayor of Jeffersonville touts new developments as city revenue booster

Mayor Mike Moore says things look a lot different than when he grew up in Jeffersonville, and that's in part to the new business coming into town.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you’ve ever walked across the Big Four Bridge, you’ve probably noticed how developed the land is on the Jeffersonville side of the Ohio River.

Mayor Mike Moore says whatever development you notice in his town, it's happening in more locations than you likely realize.

“When I was a kid, what you probably would’ve seen out here was a farmer standing with a shot gun,” Moore, standing just off of Gottbrath Parkway a new development hub in Jeffersonville, said

These days, off I-265, it’s a different story. Census data shows the population has grown by over 7% since 2010, and over 60% from 2000 to 2010.

You might notice more traffic on some major roads, and developers have too.

“We spent money to make money," Moore said. "Developers are chomping at the bit now."

When the mayor mentions spending money to make money, he's referring to projects like $4 million spent on Gottbrath and $6 million spent at the Big Four Station, which has a myriad of new restaurants.

"Where we’re at right here you’ve got harbor and hops, Fairfield in, medical building going up behind that, new escape movie theater, behind me you have the new Hilton garden in," Moore said. "On the south side, you’ve got the new Baptist East emergency room breaking ground. On the other side on the north, you’ve got the Kroger."

The mayor says the secret here is where the money’s coming from. Rather than property taxes, these projects are funded through new business revenue.

“And at the same time we’re donating ten percent of all new revenue to Greater Clark County Schools...so city wins, families win," Moore said. "We’ve got everything, I know I’m bragging but it’s pretty good to win and right now Jeffersonville is a big winner."

