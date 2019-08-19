LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has submitted a new budget proposal for 2020 to the City Council.



He wants to spend $54 million, leaving $6 million in surplus and cash reserves, $1.3 million will go to road improvements and $35,000.

The specifics of the proposal stop there but Jeffersonville officials also say money is going towards hiring two police officers, the new Spring Hill EnVision Center, Claysburg Boys and Girls Club renovations and adding two more members of the city’s Greenspace maintenance crew in Chapel Lake Park.

