'The city is on the right track': Jeffersonville mayor gives State of the City address

Mayor Mike Moore said while 2022 was a successful year for new developments, he expects 2023 to be just as good.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jeffersonville mayor talked about how 2022 was a successful year for the city during his State of the City address Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Moore said while 2022 was a successful year for new developments, he expects 2023 to be just as good.

Moore cited more than 300 new single-family homes approved by the city, as well as 56 new certificates for new businesses in 2022. He said nearly 2 million square feet of projects were approved by the city's planning department in 2022 alone.

He also said the city created its first comprehensive plan since 2015 to keep the city on 'the right track' for the next 10 to 20 years. To create the plan, the city relied on input from over 300 Jeffersonville residents.

"The 300-plus people who offered input identified our small-town community feel, the Big Four Bridge, our parks and recreation opportunities, downtown Jeff and the Arts & Cultural District as Jeffersonville's greatest strengths. That input reinforces to me that the city is on the right track," Moore said.

He went on to say the city is also looking to improve its walkability and bike-ability.

He said he expects Jeffersonville's portion of the Ohio River Greenway to be completed by the end of 2023. It would connect Jeffersonville to both Clarksville and New Albany.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.