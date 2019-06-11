LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has been re-elected to a second term.

The Republican defeated former three-term mayor and Democrat Tom Galligan.

He told WHAS11 News he was ready to build on the momentum he had going for the last 8 years.

Moore also says he wants to focus on bringing more high-paying jobs to Jeffersonville.

