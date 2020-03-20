LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore signed an executive order Friday implementing changes to city operations in response to COVID-19 including the closing of city hall located at 500 Quartermaster Court until further notice.

“We want to protect the public and our city employees. We feel that limiting access to city offices is the most prudent thing to do at this time,” said Moore. “We will still have employees working remotely to ensure that day-to-day operations of city government continue without interruption. Today with my executive order we have implemented an extensive operations plan that we are confident will help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Among the changes, police and fire will coordinate with 911 dispatch to screen all calls for possible contamination. As well as working with a third party to sanitize and screen employees prior to entering facilities.

Moore said the city's parks will remain open and that park employees are implementing heightened cleaning protocols and social distancing.

The Jeffersonville animal shelter will only respond to the most serious incidents involving a human and domestic animal in progress and that it will remain closed to the public.

Sewer utility payments can be processed online or by drop off at the mail slot at the front entrance of City Hall.

Beginning for payments due in April, the city will not assess late fees until the state of emergency is lifted by the Governor. Fees associated with credit card payments will be waived until the state of emergency is lifted by the Governor. The city will abate any enforcement of delinquent sewer bills until the state of emergency is lifted by the Governor.

“I understand and realize there is much public apprehension and uncertainty right now. I can assure the citizens of Jeffersonville that its city leaders are focused on ensuring that essential city services continue while protecting the health of the public and our city employees,” said Moore. “We’re taking the advice of the medical experts by implementing a plan that is proactive so that happens. In the meantime, I urge everyone to stay calm, but to also take this situation very seriously.”

Moore cautioned residents in Jeffersonville to be aware of CDC guidelines and to stay home unless you need to seek medical care.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.