LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city of Jeffersonville, Indiana is experiencing a boom, according to Mayor Mike Moore.

In his State of the City address, Moore highlighted growth within the city including an arts and cultural district, a focus on parks and work on long overdue road projects.

He says Jeffersonville is on everyone’s radar when it comes to attracting new business and development.

“Any company that is looking to expand, is looking at Jeffersonville, Indiana. The reasons why – we’re along the Ohio River, we're in the middle of the United States, we're by two interstates, we have an international airport, we have a strong rail system, we have everything,” he said.

Moore says part of attracting businesses is making sure they have people to fill jobs.

He hopes to do that with Jeffersonville Promise, a program offering free tuition to Ivy Tech for qualified Jeffersonville High School students.