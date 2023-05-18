Beloved Jeffersonville librarian remembered, 'left a lasting impact on many'

As thousands of people pass through the library every year, one thing stayed the same; Mr. Mike was there to help you find something to read.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jeffersonville community is mourning a man who spent his life serving others.

Mike Harvey was a librarian in the system for more than 50 years, and he passed away this week.

He started his career as a teach, and he brought that love of learning to the libraries.

"He always had a smile on his face greeting them, and he knew everyone; he knew everyone by name, so just a really, an amazing person," one community member said.

People remembered his commitment to children's literacy -- he led "silly story time" every month -- and how he helped many young people sign up for their first library cards.

"Definitely left a lasting impact on many, I guess you'd say, generations of kids. He might have had a child in his story time and grew up and brought their children or even grandchildren. He's got quite a legacy here at the library," Director David Seckman said.

People have left written memories and personal messages on the sign inside the Jeffersonville Library.

Friday, the library will open late so employees and patrons can attend his service in the morning.

