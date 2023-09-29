GRAPHIC: Jeffersonville Police release body cam footage from August standoff with combat veteran

On Aug. 15, Richard Glass, 65, was shot and killed by an officer after he barricaded himself in his apartment and fired shots at officers.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Jeffersonville Police Department released new body camera footage and 911 calls Friday of a fatal police shooting that happened at Avia North Shore Apartments last month.

On Aug. 15, Richard Glass, 65, was shot and killed by a Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT team officer after he barricaded himself in his apartment and fired shots at officers.

In the news conference Friday, police said they received several 911 calls from apartment residents and from Glass himself.

In the initial call from a resident at the apartment complex, the resident said they were "concerned" because Glass approached them outside of their apartment and began threatening them saying that Glass knew them and that they were going to prison.

Officers were then sent to Glass' apartment on a welfare check due to the "disturbing comments” he made.

Minutes later, police said 911 dispatchers received the first of many calls from Glass.

In the call, Glass said he wanted to file a police report for his phone being hacked. Throughout the call, he made a lot of strong statements and accusations, with some being about the firearms he had and how he was going to shoot someone.

"I got guns over here. I'm gonna shoot anybody, thought I'd call ya'll because I'd shoot him if he comes down, " Glass said to the dispatcher.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, officers arrived outside of Glass' apartment and attempted to make contact with him. However, he had a firearm and was reluctant to put it away until "police got there."

According to the body cam footage, while officers were outside Glass' apartment, he repeatedly told police to not come inside. He said if they did he was going to shoot them and "blow their head off". He continued to make a series of threatening statements, with him even saying he was going to shoot himself.

While this was happening, dispatch was calling Glass to try and tell him that the police were outside his door and that he called 911 earlier and requested police so he could file the report.

After Glass threatened to shoot the officers, he wanted them to pull their car outside his window so he could see the "blue lights." However, police said because he had firearms and had made threats to officers about harming them, this wasn't an option.

Jeffersonville Police Maj. Josh Lynch said officers eventually left from inside the building to deescalate Glass over the phone, but dispatchers struggled to get through to him.

After abruptly hanging up, dispatchers received an alarming call from a neighbor.

"The police are already here but I don't know. There's something going on. I just heard two gun shots," the neighbor said to the dispatcher.

This prompted officers with Jeffersonville Police to call the Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT Team for backup.

While staging and evacuating residents, officers said Glass shot several rounds out his apartment windows.

Moments later, the 65-year-old told dispatchers he was armed with a pistol and rifle.

After firing several more rounds, officers said Glass broke through a window, then looked outside with a rifle in his hands. That's when Lt. Shaune Davis, a Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT team officer, returned fire and struck Glass.

After some time passed, Lynch said officials used a drone and SWAT Team to check if Glass was alive. Medics there attempted to render aid; however, they discovered that he died at the scene.

Officers said they were able to contact a relative of Glass', who he hadn't talked to in over a year, where they learned that he was a combat veteran and suffered from substance abuse.

Jeffersonville Chief of Police said Kenny Kavanaugh said Glass was also facing eviction.

Kavanaugh said his team tried everything to resolve the situation, but unfortunately it ended in deadly force.

"I have full confidence in the operations team and the actions that were taken, specifically Lieutenant Davis and his deployment of lethal force to stop the threat of Richard Glass," Kavanaugh said.

He said Davis was initially assigned an administrative leave duty status without restriction, and he currently transitioned to a limited duty status.

As for the other two officers involved in the incident, Patrolman William Harris and Patrolman Logan Bensing, they were initially assigned an administrative leave duty status without restriction and are both currently transitioned to regular duty status returning to Patrol and SWAT Duty Assignments.

