'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen

After searching for Andrea Nesselrode for two weeks, her family is turning to the public for help.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana.

Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her.

"We just want her home," Phillips said.

Phillips said Nesselrode was staying at her house in the Colonial Park area when she disappeared.

She said Nesselrode went to her room to lay down before dinner. Once dinner was ready, Philips texted Nesselrode to let her know, but she didn't get a response. Phillips said she figured Nesselrode just fell asleep.

"I just went into panic mode and we all went searching, but no sign of her," she said.

Phillips believes she left through her bedroom window. Nesselrode's sister, Hannah Purdy, said the only thing Nesselrode took with her was her cell phone.

She and Phillips have called it several times, but they don't get an answer.

"But I still try, I still try just for the sake that she might answer. Just for the off chance that the text message may say delivered," Purdy said.

According to Jeffersonville Police, this is an ongoing investigation that appears to be an isolated event. Police said they are concerned for her well being.

Nesselrode's step mom, Alisha Booker, said police initially believed Nesselrode was a runaway. However, Booker insists that she would never go days without reaching out.

"Being in the street or just fending for herself is just mind boggling to me because she's just not built for that," she said.

The family said until she returns, they will continue to search for her.

"We're just hoping and praying that your okay.. Andrea please come home," Phillips said as she cried.

If you know Nesselrode's whereabouts, police asks that you call detectives at 812-285-6535.

