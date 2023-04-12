Jeffersonville High School increases security due to possible threat

According to Jeffersonville Police, a threat was written on a bathroom stall on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana high school is under heightened security on Wednesday due to a possible threat found the day before.

There will be increased police presence at Jeffersonville High School because of a threat written on a bathroom stall, according to a Jeffersonville Police Department press release.

As of now, police say there is no indication the threat is valid. The increased police presence is out of an abundance of caution.

Police officials say an investigation is underway and encourage parents to speak to their kids about the seriousness of making threats.

