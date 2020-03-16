LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's an unprecedented time, as people are encouraged to practice social distancing, there are still those in need. "Usually by now, I'm back to work," said Larry Hert who picked up food at the Center for Lay Ministries.

Hert does construction work and is out of a job. So that's why volunteers with the Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville are bagging food, unwrapping boxes and ensuring the food pantry stays open.

There's still a lot of fresh produce and necessary items, "bread, carrots, all the good stuff that will last for a good while," Hert said, as he was going through his box.

Instead of shopping, they're doing it a bit differently now and offering a drive up service, so you don't need to get out of your vehicle.

"We're going to distribute food that has been prepackaged for them," Kara Brown, executive director of The Center for Lay Ministries, said.

Kara says it's an effort to protect both their clients and volunteers, "Most of our volunteers are retired, they're over 60, I mean my oldest volunteer is 96."

Giving people a way to help while preventing unnecessary contact, while addressing the real need that those without work face.

"Putting yourself out there for other people is beautiful," said Sue Lathery who used the drive thru service.

It's amazing what a kind act can do, especially when things are tough. "Oh, it'll change your whole spirit when people are nice and want to converse with you, instead of just hurry up and get you done and get you out. Especially in the times we're having right now," Hert said.

