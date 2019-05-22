A family-owned florist in Jeffersonville is closing up shop after 45 years in business. It's a welcomed decision for the owner of Ray Herdt Florist on Market St.

Bruce Herdt has worked in the shop for the last 40 years. He got into the family business as a delivery driver for his dad, Ray, who opened up the original store in 1975.

Today, he's the only full-time employee, working 6 to 7 days a week.

"I never know whether I gotta work Sunday until I leave here Saturday night," Herdt said. "It's more or less like a production line, especially around holiday times."

Herdt says he's worn out. It's a business he says has changed dramatically over the years, with online orders from chain stores and customers who want their arrangements 'right now.' He says it's hurting a lot of mom and pop shops.

"The Europeans still buy flowers. It's almost a daily thing for them when they go to the grocery store. But here in the states, it's more occasion-driven. I don't get people coming in, saying, 'I want a bouquet today.' They gotta have a reason to buy it," Herdt said.

Herdt also says the flowers on the market aren't what they used to be.

"Some of the stuff I like to have, they just don't handle anymore in this market," Herdt said.

His customers say he'll be missed, but understand his reasons to close.

"I was in here not too long ago and he said, 'I haven't had a vacation since 1980,' and I thought, 'Holy Smokes!' That's a pretty long time not to have a vacation. He's put his heart and soul into it," Dorothy Kelly, from Jeffersonville, said. "He does beautiful work, absolutely beautiful work."

Herdt says it's time for a new adventure.

"I don't really have regrets of getting in the business, but I'm going to get out before I get too old," he said.

He hasn't planned any vacations just yet, but says you can bet he'll be on the golf course soon.

