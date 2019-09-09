Family and friends of 35-year-old Elite Elliott are asking for the public’s help in solving his murder.

A gunman shot Elliott at Greenwood Apartments near Spring Street on July 8 in Jeffersonville, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

At the time, Elliott’s father, Oscar, said that his son was playing a game of cards with the other two victims and that the reason for the shooting did not involve his son.

“It’s been extremely hard because we don’t have any answers. We don’t have no closure – that’s all we’re looking for. We’re not looking for revenge or nothing like that we’re just looking for justice to be done and we’re looking for closure,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, you can all the Anonymous Tip Line at (812) 218-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.