JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Tri-Starr Management Services announced it was closing operations at its Jeffersonville facility.

In a warn notice on Jan. 6, Tri-Starr said it will lay employees off at its facility at 1251 Port Rd starting March 8. Over 250 employees will be affected, including 135 operators and 57 packers.

Tri-Starr said some of the employees are represented by AFL-CIO labor union.

It's unclear why Tri-Starr management is closing the facility.

This is an ongoing story. WHAS11 will update with more information.

