First electric vehicle charging station set to be installed in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An electric vehicle charging station will soon be coming to Jeffersonville, according to Mayor Mike Moore. Moore said Monday that the city is working on installation plans for the station, which will be placed in a downtown parking lot.

"This is an exciting venture for the City of Jeff," said Moore. "Right now there aren't many places in the City for people to recharge, so this will fill a void. Plus, providing a charging station downtown is a great way to allow residents, employees and visitors to recharge their car while they explore downtown, grab a bite to eat or do some shopping."

The Level 2 charging station, set to be installed in a public parking lot in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street, will be able to charge two electric vehicles simultaneously. Drivers will pay for the charge through a mobile app or by using a reloadable card provided by the company that services the station.

Beyond providing convenience for drivers in Jeffersonville, city leaders said the installation of the station may encourage people from out of town to stop and explore the area.

"Having a charging station in a prominent location also sends the message that Jeffersonville is progressively looking to the future," Chad Reischl, the director of planning for the city of Jeffersonville, said.

Mayor Moore said this station could be the first of many in the future. The city will monitor the usage of the station once it's installed and determine if additional stations are needed.

He also said the city will encourage developers to either install electric charging stations or shape the development in a way that will allow stations to be added in the future.

The mayor did not say when the new Jeffersonville electric charging station will open.

