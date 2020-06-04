JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A local company is ramping up production on face shields to help with shortages.

Maker13 plans on producing 2,000 shields daily for healthcare workers to use amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The company is using its 3-D printing equipment to make shields and is getting help from some community partners as well.

After the shields are finished, they will hand them off to the University of Louisville for sanitization and then to local hospitals.

