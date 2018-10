JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A convenience store owner shot and killed at his business was remembered by the community Sunday.

A vigil was held to remember Praful Patel, owner of the Shop and Go on Allison Lane. He owned the store with his wife for 5 years.

Patel was killed in early October and found in the back of his store after being robbed.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the hold-up.

His killer is still at-large.

