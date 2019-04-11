LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A community in Jeffersonville stood together Sunday despite political differences.

Various churches of different faiths gathered at St. Paul’s Church for a one-of-a-kind election prayer vigil.

Donald Hill, the coordinator of the event, said their idea was to create a non-partisan setting to express unity despite divisiveness that’s in the community over political differences.

“This is a way to bring people of faith together to remind them that prayer has power and that voting is an act of faith as well of being a citizen,” he said.

During the vigil, pastors read from scriptures, prayed, worshiped with song and moments of quiet reflection.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.