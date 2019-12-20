GARY, Ind. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they will provide permanent homes to veterans experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, more than $277,400 will be provided to four public housing agencies across the State of Indiana to provide permanent homes to veterans experiencing homelessness.

This funding is part of $29.3 million that was announced on December 18 to 216 local public housing agencies nationally. This supportive housing assistance is provided through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by VA.



A component of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, the HUD-VASH vouchers enable homeless veterans to obtain affordable, decent housing in the private market. These vouchers are critical tools in helping communities effectively end homelessness among veterans.



Over the last year, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness declined by two percent and has dropped by nearly 50 percent since the HUD-VASH program was created.

With the addition of this new award, more than 100,000 vouchers have been awarded and more than 170,000 homeless veterans have been served through the HUD-VASH program since 2008.

More than 600 PHAs already administer the HUD-VASH program, and this most recent award includes 37 additional PHAs, increasing HUD-VASH coverage to several new communities.

Rental assistance and supportive services provided through HUD-VASH are a critical resource for local communities in ending homelessness among our nation's veterans.



In the HUD-VASH program, VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) assess veterans experiencing homelessness before referring them to local housing agencies for these vouchers.

Decisions are based on a variety of factors, most importantly the duration of homelessness and the need for longer-term, more intensive support in obtaining and maintaining permanent housing.

The HUD-VASH program includes both the rental assistance the voucher provides and the comprehensive case management that VAMC staff offers.

