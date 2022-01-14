'He cared about his kids:' Jeffersonville father dies from COVID, local agencies honor him at his home

Jesse Hyers worked as a communication and light engineer for Jeffersonville. He installed the latest equipment on city vehicles like police cars and fire trucks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville city agencies visited the home of one of their deceased coworkers Friday, Jan. 14.

According to a recent press release, Jeffersonville Police and Jeffersonville Fire went to 40-year-old Jesse Hyers' house at 2:30 p.m. He died earlier this week after battling COVID-19.

Hyers worked as a communication and light engineer for Jeffersonville. He installed the latest equipment on city vehicles like police cars and fire trucks to improve road safety in Clark and surrounding counties the release states.

Travis Williams with Jeffersonville Police said, “Every street department that has a light on its vehicle or siren, he would have had a hand in it. Dump trucks, street sweepers, fire trucks, anything of that nature- police vehicles.”

As a father with six kids, he did additional work with the Floyd County Sheriff Departments among others.

His sister Teresa Hebert said, “He cared about his kids, as evidenced with the number of kids here. Not just his own kids, but kids in the community that came to his house because he was like a dad to them. He cared about kids and he worked so hard for his kids, and his family and Michelle.”

He tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital Jan. 6. He felt better Friday, but his condition worsened Saturday. He passed away Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

A processional is being planned for the funeral service Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

