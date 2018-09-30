JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Jeffersonville is moving ahead with a $30 million project to bring new restaurants, a hotel and office park to the downtown.

The Jeffersonville Planning Commission unanimously approved plans last week for the Jeffersonville Gateway on 10 acres of vacant land. The proposal now heads to the city council.

RELATED | Jeffersonville breaks ground on ‘Gateway Project’

Mayor Mike Moore says he's confident that work on the project will start early next year and that it will bring an economic lift.

RELATED | Multi-million dollar apartment complex coming to downtown Jeffersonville

He says the four restaurants, hotel and 12,000-square-foot office park will also make the area just off Interstate 65 more attractive.

In May 2018, city officials broke ground on the "Gateway Project," saying that they also hope to improve the intersection and widen and straighten nearby roads with the funds.

"This 10 acres of ground collects no revenue now, it's about to become one of the largest impacts for the city of Jeff that we've done,” Moore said at the groundbreaking.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.