Indiana State Police investigate after man found dead in Jefferson County

Indiana State Police (ISP) said the victim was found shot to death in the yard of a residence on North John Deere Rd. just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in rural Jefferson County, Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Dustin Lindner of Georgetown, Kentucky.

According to ISP, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact ISP at (812) 689-5000.

