Developers, public discuss ideas for former Jeffboat site in Clark County

They shared some of those findings with residents during a meeting Monday evening including the desire to connect people with the riverfront.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — The Jeffersonville community came together to learn about the future of the former Jeffboat site.

For the past several months, developers have been learning about the site and coming up with ideas.

“We want this to be a very walkable place, and there's a number of places right now where if you tried to get to the site, you'd run out of sidewalk, so we're thinking we actually need to make some new connections,” John Pacyga, a landscape architect, said.

Developers said they hope to share some concept ideas during an April meeting before presenting a final master plan over the summer.

