JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-People were invited to walk the 80-acre Jeffboat property for their two-day auction.

Jeffboat opened their gates at 8 a.m. with the auction opening at 9 a.m. and they are getting rid of everything from wrenches and office supplies to big cranes.

Plant and Machinery, Inc. is putting on the two-day auction and says they'll be selling the big stuff Sept.18 with about 687 machines and tSept.19 they'll sell 1200 smaller items.

Jeffboat equipment auction

They expect to sell 98-percent of the stuff on the 80-acre property.

This is the first major step after Jeffboat closed in April of 2018.

“This is really the first step in the recovery for all of these machines to be put back together somewhere else and get put to work. I really feel good about that, we're the first step in rejuvenating and getting things going again” Ronald Moore/President, Plant & Machinery, Inc. said.

Moore says they have bidders from all of the world, bidding through their website.

It wasn't just businesses looking for good deals a lot of locals who worked in the facility years ago came to walk that property and look for sentimental items.

The auction will run through Sept.19 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

