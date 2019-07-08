JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — A jailer at the Jackson County Jail in Indiana has resigned after an inmate escaped from the jail Friday evening.

Police said the jailer, Sheri Ray, recently started at the jail but resigned from her position on Sunday.

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said Ray was in the control room when the inmate, Daniel Aaron Coomer of Clarksville, escaped out of an unlocked door in the recreational area. Police caught Coomer 23 hours later in Clark County.

The sheriff believes that it was an accident, but investigators are looking in why the door was unlocked.

