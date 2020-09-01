GARY, Ind. — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, to watch students perform at a school the siblings last visited nearly a half-century ago.

Jackie and Tito Jackson dropped by Gary's West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday for a tour of its performing arts classrooms and to watch students demonstrate their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the brothers last visited the school in 1971 for a concert featured in The Jackson 5's "Goin' Back to Indiana" television special. It was then known as West Side High School.

