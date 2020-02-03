SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Ivy Tech’s Sellersburg campus is giving students with intellectual disabilities a new opportunity for education with a program called Ivy Power.

It's a two-year, post-secondary program complete with individualized studies.

Students will take at least one undergraduate course and get vocational experience like internships and work study programs.

Kim Kruer, Ivy Power's program coordinator, worked with Down Syndrome of Louisville.



“It's something to help them further their education. And we know that participating in post-secondary education improves their employability," she said.

After completing the two years, students will get a certificate and graduate with other college students.



The program is set to begin in the fall.

