IU Southeast plans in-person, outdoor spring graduation ceremony for graduates only

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Graduation season is almost near, and Indiana University Southeast have announced plans for a graduate-only commencement ceremony.

Officials said the outdoor ceremony will be in-person and for both 2020 and 2021 undergraduate and graduate students.

It is tentatively set for May 10 at 3 p.m. at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater located on the campus. The ceremony will be limited to graduates only and loved ones will be invited to attend virtually.

IU Southeast said they are planning the ceremony in consultation with county health departments and the IU Medical response team.

“These past months have been challenging for all, but we have risen to the occasion showing our resiliency and perseverance,” Chancellor Ray Wallace said. “I am thankful that we will be able to celebrate in-person this year. Though this commencement will still look different from our traditional ceremony, it is a sign that we are getting closer to vanquishing this virus and returning to normal.”

Graduates who take part in the ceremony will have to undergo COVID-19 testing requirements. If you don’t attend, officials said the graduates would still be recognized.

