IU researchers discover potential way to prevent life-threatening allergic reactions to peanut allergies

INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have found a way to block anaphylaxis caused by peanut allergies.

What this means is being able to create a preventative therapy rather than treating symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Current preventative therapies include oral immunotherapy or avoiding peanut products in a person's diet.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur very quickly after exposure. Activation of mast cells and basophils by an allergen can cause anaphylaxis.

What IU researchers claim to have done is develop peanut-specific inhibitors to block those mast cells or basophils and prevent the allergic reaction in an animal model.

“The inhibitor prevented allergic reactions for more than two weeks when given before allergen exposure,” said Nada Alakhras, lead author and a graduate student in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “The inhibitor also prevented fatal anaphylaxis and attenuated allergic reactions when given soon after the onset of symptoms.”