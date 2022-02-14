IU police investigate reported sexual assault

The victim said the assault took place Saturday night on the Bloomington campus.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating a report of a sexual assault over the weekend on the Bloomington campus.

According to IUPD, the victim reported they were incapacitated and unable to give consent to sexual acts.

The alleged rape happened around 8 p.m. at the Union Street Center, south of 10th Street on the IU campus.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect but described him as a clean-shaven white man around 6 feet tall.