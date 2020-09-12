IU pauses football program activities after rise in COVID-19 cases

No decision has been made on Saturday’s game against Purdue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Hoosiers have paused all football related activities after an increase of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

In a news release, officials said the team did not practice Tuesday and all players and Tier I coaches and staff members underwent PCR testing.

The decision to pause was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.

“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”