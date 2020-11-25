IU Health creates portrait series to honor frontline workers

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is honoring its frontline workers with a new project. It's a portrait series showing the people who show up to work and risk their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted to its Facebook page , a portraits of dozens of workers from all departments shows them in their various PPE.

"Our team members in every department have shown incredible strength and purpose, doing everything they can to care for our patients and each other," said Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of IU Health in a statement. "Heroes still work here and will continue to work here when this pandemic is over."