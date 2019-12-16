BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana University officials are investigating an incident Friday night at a fraternity.

The University says the fraternity has been placed on an organizational cease and desist.

The cease and desist says members may not host or participate in organizational activities while the investigation is ongoing or until the issue is resolved.

IU police say they are investigating allegations of a physical assault as well as allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs at the fraternity Friday night.

The incident is also being investigated by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and federal agencies.

