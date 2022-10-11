IU professor found dead in parking garage

Foul play is not suspected in 64-year-old Timothy Baldwin's death, according to a spokesperson with IU police.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person found was IU faculty member Timothy Baldwin, of Bloomington.

Police said foul play is not suspected in Baldwin's death.

According to the university's faculty directory, Baldwin was the Randall L. Tobias Chair in Leadership and faculty liaison of the Executive Degree Programs at the IU Kelley School of Business in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at the Bloomington campus.

A spokesperson with IU released the following statement:

The Indiana University community is saddened by the death of a longtime and well-known Kelley School of Business faculty member. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many students he impacted. As we grieve this loss as a community, we are providing our students, faculty and staff access to counseling and other support services.