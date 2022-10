Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police are planning to give a news conference next week announcing new developments in the Delphi murders investigation.

According to our sister station in Indianapolis, WTHR, police sources say authorities are expected to announce an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Kelsi German, Libby's older sister, also mentioned the news conference and ended the tweet saying, "Today is the day."

The news conference will be at the Delphi United Methodist Church. 13News will stream the news conference live on WTHR and all digital platforms.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then.



Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

It's been more than five years since their murders, and no one has been brought to justice.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter spoke with 13News about the investigation in February 2022. He told 13News he still had great confidence that the case would be wrapping up soon.

"Eventually, I'll be able to tell the world what we know, and the rest of the group will be able to tell the world what we know. Unfortunately, I can't right now," Carter said.

The girls' families, in the meantime, are still figuring out how to move forward.

Kelsi said she remains patient, believing at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.

"When I'm feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I'm feeling dejected, I say that. I say, 'Today is the day. It's coming and it'll get here. We're going to have answers' and just reaffirm myself and say, 'It's hard, it's frustrating, it's been five years, but we're going to have answers eventually. It's coming.'"

Since the girls' murders, investigators have released pieces of information at different times, including audio and video Libby captured on her cellphone the day she and Abby were killed.

Investigators also released two sketches, with the second coming out two years after the first. The second sketch appeared to show a man younger than the man in the first sketch.

In recent years, investigators questioned Kegan Kline, about the murders, but he has never been named a suspect in the case.

Kline admitted to creating a fake, online profile with the name "anthony_shots" to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos. He has been charged with 30 counts of child pornography and exploitation. He is scheduled to go to trial for those crimes in January 2023.

Delphi killings background

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

On Feb. 15, 2017, police released cell phone images from German's phone showing a suspect in the case coming across the bridge towards the girls.

A week later, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill."

Investigators also released additional audio of the suspected killer from German's phone. Listen to the extended audio clip of the suspect here:

