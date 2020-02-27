INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police will increase dangerous and impaired driving patrols in the month of March.

According to ISP, the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day, which both occur in March, are two of the “heaviest drinking events of the year.”

Overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the month to prevent impaired driving.

The Indiana Criminal Justice institute said 433 alcohol related crashes happened across the state in March 2019. Those crashes resulted in 205 injuries and five deaths. Fifteen percent of those crashes happened on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“If you’re out celebrating, make the right choice and find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Luck won’t keep you out of jail if you’re caught driving under the influence,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director.

ISP is reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and offered the following tips to prevent impaired driving:

Before the celebration begins, plan a safe way home.

Never drive impaired.

Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

If you do drink, use a taxi, public transportation, ridesharing service or designate a sober friend or family member, and give them your keys.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them home safely.

