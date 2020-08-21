Police looking for more tips in shooting outside Indiana state park

Timothy Sargent is also wanted in Ohio for attempted murder, and is a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

CORYDON, Ind. — Indiana State Police has already received some tips about Wednesday night's shooting outside O'Bannon Woods State Park, but it is still looking for more help in finding two persons of interest.

U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Police are searching for Timothy E. Sargent, 41, of Ohio in connection with the shooting. Law enforcement is also looking for Savannah Emich, 20, of Ohio, whom they believe is with Sargent. At this time, law enforcement are not certain whether Emich is there willingly and is treating her as a missing and endangered person.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office Jim Schreck was one of the first people on scene Wednesday evening after a call came in about a driver being shot in his car near O'Bannon Woods State Park.

"You don't expect that on a weeknight outside of a state park. You just don't, especially here in Harrison County," he said. "We could hear when they got to the vehicle they were screaming for help. It was a pretty chaotic scene."

According to ISP, first responders found the man driving the car had been shot several times. A woman next to him in the front seat had also been shot. Another female passenger in the backseat was not shot, but police said she may have sustained injuries when the car crashed. Police believe the driver may have crashed the car while trying to escape during the shooting.

"Conservation officers patrol this area very, very often, patrol the park and outside the park," Schreck said. "Additionally, ironically, there are two or three officers who live within a couple mile radius of this park so it's one of the safest parks you can go to, a state park in Indiana."

Investigators believe the family was driving away from the park after a hike when a Dodge Avenger pulled up behind them and flashed its high beams. The family's car pulled off to the side of the highway to let the Avenger pass, when the Avenger pulled up and someone shot into the family's car several times.

The people inside the car were taken to the hospital. As of Friday morning, all three people are expected to survive, according to ISP.

Investigators do not believe the victims knew the shooter and, while they do not know the shooter's motives, they believe the victims were not targeted.

Sargent is also wanted in Ohio for attempted murder. He is also a person of interest in the murder of Rebecca Tomlinson, who was Sargent's ex-girlfriend, her family told WEWS in Cleveland.

"He is a complete loose cannon right now," Akron Police Captain David Laughlin said. "He is a threat to anybody out there."

Investigators believe the suspect abandoned the car about 15 miles away and then stole a pickup truck. They are looking for a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana registration TK677LJB. People are advised to stay away from the vehicle if found as the occupants are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.