ISP: Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour woman

Cheryl Souza, 63, was last seen in Seymour on Thursday. She was driving a 2005 Hyundai Sonata with Michigan plates.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police and the Seymour Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old woman.

Cheryl Souza was last seen in Seymour around Noon Nov. 12.

Souza is described as a 5-foot-3 white woman weighing approximately 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing jeans and tennis shoes while driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN-3902. Souza has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Souza is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheryl Souza, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.