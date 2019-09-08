SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A single-vehicle crash in Indiana has left multiple people dead, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Sellersburg sent out a tweet early Friday morning, reporting a crash in Scottsburg that resulted in "multiple" fatalities. He said that Sellersburg police were responding to the scene. In the tweet, he did not specify where the crash happened.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

