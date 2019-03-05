SPENCER CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A wanted man was recently arrested in Spencer County, Ind. by three Indiana State Police troopers and K-9 Drogos. The man was found hiding in a hidden trap door at a Richland City residence.

The trap door led to a crawl space. One of the troopers, Kaitlyn Greene, deployed K-9 Drogos and Modlin subsequently surrendered without a K-9 bite.

This is the crawl space Mark Moldin was hiding in. (VIA ISP)

Indiana State Police

Forty-five-year-old Mark A. Modlin is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, operating as a habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, disorderly conduct, and possession of methamphetamine.

This was the trap door found by the ISP K-9. Mark Moldin was hiding in the crawl space.

Indiana State Police

Modlin is being held at the Spencer County Jail.

There is a character in Game a Thrones, an HBO show, that goes by Khal Drogo. The K-9's name, again, is Drogos.