Indiana

Indiana State Police K-9 Rando receives protective vest donation

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rando’s vest was embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Echo also received a donation of body armor.

Echo’s vest was sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, OK and is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale.”

Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Echo

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, in large part due to private and corporate donations.

To donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.

