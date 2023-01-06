Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rando’s vest was embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Echo also received a donation of body armor.

Echo’s vest was sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, OK and is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, in large part due to private and corporate donations.