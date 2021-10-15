ISP: Car in 2002 missing person investigation located in Ohio River

ISP and Ohio police recovered a car in the river Thursday. The car was registered to Stephanie Van Nguyen. She and her two children have been missing 2002.

AURORA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers are assisting an Ohio Police agency in a missing person investigation.

Thursday, ISP and Delhi Township Police found a car in the Ohio River connected to the disappearance of 26-year-old Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John.

Nguyen was last known to be driving a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder and information gathered at the time she left a note indicating that she was going to drive into the river in 2002. However her car was never recovered at the time.

According to ISP, the Delhi Township Police recently starting looking into the case again and located her car through side sonar scan technology.

Dive teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked to bring the vehicle to the surface. Nguyen's car was located at a depth of over 50 feet and was approximately 300 feet from the bank of the river.

ISP is now examining if she or her two children were in the car.

